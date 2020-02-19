Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Flashy Goku Black

Goku Black was one of the more interesting antagonists revealed in the sequel series that is Dragon Ball Super. Unlike Beerus or many of the participants that were introduced as a part of the Tournament of Power, the pink haired villain was attempting to destroy the mortal world in order to create what he thought was a better one. Revealed to be a rogue Kaioshin named Zamasu who had hijacked Goku’s body in order to fulfill his goals, Goku Black has definitely been one of the stand out characters from the new series and this cosplayer proves it!

As you know, if you’ve been following the series, Goku Black was defeated thanks to the combined efforts of Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks. When this alternate Zamasu fused with his other self, he became a threat unlike anything the Z fighters had ever seen. Zamasu was eventually defeated, but it came at a heavy cost wherein the all powerful Zeno was brought in, completely decimating the future that Future Trunks hailed from!

The Instagram Cosplayer ZamasuCosplay, who has a very appropriate name, showed off their Goku Black cosplay that shows off one of Zamasu’s patented techniques that creates an energy blade protruding from his hand, making him that much deadlier:

Zamasu recently made his return in the spin off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, though not for long, as the “godly villain” was destroyed by the more powerful force of Hearts. Though we wouldn’t imagine that Zamasu will be returning to the main series any time soon, villains returning to the anime isn’t anything new!

