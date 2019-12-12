Dragon Ball Super: Will Goku Become A Grand Priest?

Dragon Ball Super has put Goku through the ringer, having the Saiyan protagonist reach new levels of strength thanks to some intense training in the world of the gods. After meeting the likes of Beerus and Whis, the God of Destruction and his “handler” respectively, the Z Fighters have entered into a whole new ball game. While Goku and Vegeta have attained the power of Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue, only Goku has managed to attain Ultra Instinct. With this power up, will the latest transformation become a path for Son to becoming a Grand Priest himself?

Of course, in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Goku trained directly with the current Grand Priest, learning the intricacies of Ultra Instinct in the fight against Hearts. While this training won’t transfer over to the main continuity, it’s clear that this could be a potential path for Goku to walk down.

With the manga currently focusing on Goku and Vegeta fighting against the sorcerer Moro and his energy sapping abilities, it seems that our favorite Saiyan knucklehead is in fact moving closer to becoming a Grand Priest himself. Training with the Galactic Patrolman Merus, its clear that this space cop is hiding a big secret. With Whis and the current Grand Priest meeting one another to discuss “Angel Laws” in relation to Merus, it’s pretty clear that the Galactic Patrolman is an angel himself!

Ultra Instinct is a transformation that is coveted even by the gods, with the Gods of Destruction even finding themselves taken aback when Goku employed it for the first time. After years of continuous battle and training, its clear that Goku may be heading down a path that takes him beyond godhood and even makes him the right hand man to the Omni-King himself, Zeno. Of course, considering Goku’s seemingly never ending desire to become stronger, we doubt he would accept the role but he may be offered it at some point!

Do you foresee Goku becoming a Grand Priest in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

