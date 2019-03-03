‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 100 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power is heating up now that Universe 9 and the Krillin from Universe 7 have been eliminated, so fans are going to see lots of much anticipated fights.

This episode sees Goku face off against the new Saiyans from Universe 6 as Cauilfla and Kale show off just what they can do. Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

The rest of Universe 7 worries over the fact that Krillin was eliminated, but are still fine given they have nine fighters left. Android 18 is naturally annoyed by this considering all of the training equipment Krillin bought for the tournament. Vegeta’s still have trouble dealing with Magetta and Botamo, but soon Cabba arrives to challenge him. Hit soon eliminates a fighter from Universe 3, and he senses a disturbing force. Kale is struggling against two of Universe 10’s fighters, who have picked her up and used her as a punching bag. She loses consciousness and is almost kicked off the stage before Caulifla saves her. Caulifla soon goes Super Saiyan and retaliates, eliminating one of the fighters after sumo throwing him off the stage. She goes to comfort Kale, and asks why she won’t use her power. After this talk, the two decide to go after Goku. Caulifla asks him about Super Saiyan Blue, and wants him to teach her. Goku doesn’t think she’s ready for Blue just yet, but his curiousity is undoubtedly piqued. Kale fails to go Super Saiyan, but to compensate, Caulifla turns into Super Saiyan’s musclebound form (a la Super Trunks). She charges at Goku, but misses easily sacrificing speed for power. Goku tells her that instead Caulifla should be aiming for Super Saiyan 2. Caulifla’s pretty curious, and Goku decides to hold off on fighting a bit as things with Caulilfa are starting to get interesting. She goes Super Saiyan 2 soon after, and Goku guesses she might even get to Super Saiyan 3. The fight between the two begins as Goku and Caulifla begin exchanging blows. Kale is anxious seeing Caulifla fight, and blasts ki toward Goku. He blocks it and asks that she stay out of their way. Kale, embarrassed and anxious asks Caulifla if she’s in the way and Caulifla turns away. Kale cries and rages over Goku until she reaches her berserk Super Saiyan form. She charges at Goku, who’s amazed at her full power. Vegeta tells Goku to be careful, as it might be the Super Saiyan’s true form. Kale screams that she’ll kill Goku, and begins throwing him around. She drags his face across the stage, and he manages to escape her grip with a ki blast. She screams nothing but Goku insults, and forces Goku to transform into Super Saiyan Blue to deal with her. He fires a Kamehameha Wave at her, but she powers right through it and grabs him. Piccolo notes how Kale can’t control her power as she continues to rage. Soon enough, she charges a huge well of energy and unleashes a mass of ki blasts on everyone in the arena. One of Universe 11’s Pride Troopers tries to restrain her, but he’s soon eliminated from the tournament. Hit is worried that if Kale kills she’ll be eliminated from the tournament. Universe 11’s Jiren steps up and says he’ll deal with Kale, and he launches a fierce ki blast at her that explodes in mid-air. This de-powers Kale for now, and knocks her out. But Goku and Jiren finally meet face to face.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will soon be released on home video as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

