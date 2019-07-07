Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 118 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached a new phase on Toonami as Goku has defeated Universe 6’s Kefla thanks to the additional power of Autonomous Ultra Instinct. It’s time for the English dub to continue as some of the universes are fighting to the end with the limited amount of fighters they have after the first half of the tournament.

It’s the last stand for both Universe 6 and 2 as they take on Goku and the rest of Universe 7, and how does it shake out for them? Read on to catch up with the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Universe 2’s people are watching the Tournament of Power on giant screens, and Ribrianne tries to give them hope by saying they still have fighters battling for their survival. Speaking of, the three fighters are currently taking on the still exhausted Goku. He’s purposefully pushing himself as far as he can, and the numbers are dwindling for Universe 2 and 6. Universe 6’s Saonel and Pirina are still facing off against Gohan and Piccolo, but something is up their sleeves as they begin to radiate with even more power. Piccolo notices something has changed, and can see the images of even more Namekians behind them. They’ve greatly increased their strength and speed. Meanwhile, Universe 2’s fighters are being pumped up themselves with the hopes of Universe 2’s people. With Ribrianne cheering from the sidelines, the three Universe 2 fighters channel that energy and transform much like the Kamikaze Fireballs did before (in the same outfits, even). 17 and 18 join Goku’s side, and 17 and 18 throw themselves into the wild posturing of Universe 2’s fighters. Now it’s three on one, and the episode rejoins Gohan and Piccolo soon after. It’s clear that Saonel and Pirina are much stronger, and Piccolo figures it out. The two Namekians fused together with other Universe 6 Namekians and it took time for this massively scaled fusion to go into effect. It’s why Piccolo can sense other Namekians within them. But Gohan is not deterred, and tells Piccolo to charge his Special Beam Cannon while he distracts them by fighting at his full power. Whis asks Beerus if he’s conflicted because Gohan and Piccolo winning means Champa will be erased, but he brushes it off. Meanwhile, Goku, 17, and 18 are countering every one of Universe 2’s moves. The Grand Minister notes that while Universe 7 has taken on the most fighters and won, they are running out of energy. Universe 2 and 6, however, are beginning to get stronger at this stage of the game. Piccolo manages to land his Special Beam Cannon on Saonel, but Saonel brushes it off and his Piccolo with a blast of his own. When he’s knocked unconscious, he sees that Gohan defended him from the blast as Nail and Kami’s auras awaken him. Gohan begins his counterattack, and takes on both Saonel and Pirina. Piccolo notes that he let himself get shaken by the other Namekians, but Gohan helped him get his bearings as he begins to charge another blast. And despite Universe 2’s efforts, Goku, 17, and 18 counter each of their attacks. Universe 2 charges one final blast, a pitch black heart of massive gravitational energy. This attacks lands on Goku, 17, and 18, and Goku mentions how it’s heavier than even Bulma’s training rooms. But he’s not shaken, and transforms into Super Saiyan Blue. Both he and Gohan charge Kamehameha Waves in their respective fights, and launch them. When it looks like they’re struggling for a bit, Goku’s manages to break through the Pretty Black Hole and Piccolo helps Gohan with a Special Beam Cannon. This eliminates the final fighters from both Universe 6 and Universe 2. Whis notes that Goku is deliberately pushing himself to try and reach Autonomous Ultra Instinct again, but his body might just be getting used to extreme conditions. The bar is being raised. With Universe 6 and 2’s final fighters eliminated, their erasure quickly begins. Universse 2 bids farewell with the same amount of love as before, and Cabba wishes Vegeta good luck. Champa meanwhile sticks his tongue out and Beerus solemnly accepts it. Vegeta’s angry now, and there are 13 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

