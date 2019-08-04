Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 122 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has finally, and truly, entered the final phase of the Tournament of Power. After battling a mass of other fighters and powerful opponents, the five remaining fighters of Universe 7 now stand against Universe 11’s final fighters. As the final minutes of the Tournament of Power wind down, it’s do or die as the final two universes try and avoid erasure.

This means that Jiren will finally be forced into the fray, and this kicks off with a bang as Vegeta decides to take on Jiren himself. How will he fare? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!



Universe 7’s final fighters of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Freeza, and Android 17 begin a tense stare down with Universe 11’s final fighters of Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo. With only nine minutes left in the Tournament of Power, these are the only two universes left. Grand Minister remarks about how empty the bleachers look with all the erasures, and places the remaining spectators on one shared bleacher. Some universes are happier with this change than others, and Vados even proclaims to Marcaritta of Universe 11 that with Universe 6 gone, she’ll support Universe 7. Goku and Jiren tensely walk toward one another, and Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue. Vegeta thinks this is him being dramatic, but Goku and Jiren begin fighting immediately after. Jiren asks why Goku wants to become stronger, and Goku responds with the fact that he just wants to is all. But in this exchange, the two realize (much to Jiren’s chagrin) that they share the seeking of strength in common. When Goku prepares to take it seriously, Vegeta rushes in instead. Meanwhile, Freeza and Dyspo and Top and Android 17 and Gohan begin to have their respective fights. Jiren doesn’t seem to have any trouble with Vegeta and knocks him away, but Vegeta is determined to jump in and get his licks in. He manages to dodge a few of Jiren’s punches and land a good punch of his own. This takes Jiren by surprise, and Vegeta’s taken note of how Jiren attacks Goku to improve his own odds. Vegeta’s pushing himself at Jiren, and even managing to push him back, and Whis and Beerus realize that this might be Vegeta’s way of trying to reach Autonomous Ultra Instinct. But this isn’t enough for Vegeta, who’s angered that Jiren was stronger and faster against Goku before. Jiren begins his counter attack, angered at this comment, and nearly pushes Vegeta out of the ring with a strong ki blast. Vegeta holds onto the blast, and is seemingly pushed out of the ring. Meanwhile, Freeza is seen catching onto Dyspo’s speeding tricks but Dyspo has plenty of strong tricks of his own. The same goes for Top, who manages to take on Gohan’s Kamehameha Wave without a scratch. It’s soon revealed that Vegeta kept himself from falling on the stage, but Jiren’s ki blast certainly left him worse for wear. Jiren hasn’t even broken a sweat, however. Jiren mocks Vegeta’s prideful ways, but that’s precisely what makes him who he his. As Vegeta charges a Final Flash, which seems stronger than ever, he says he doesn’t need Ultra Instinct and will find his own way to beat Jiren. Vegeta’s power is beginning to increase because he’s tapping into his deep rooted Saiyan pride. Vegeta fires the Final Flash and it hits Jiren directly. But when the smoke clears, Jiren appears on the ground briefly before suddenly disappearing. He then appears right in front of Vegeta, and aims a ki blast directly at his chest. Commending Vegeta for the attack, Jiren traps him in a ball of fierce energy and it explodes. Vegeta, unconscious, falls to the ground. There are only eight minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

