Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 125 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached its final six minutes in the English dub run of the series on Toonami, and it’s down to the final four fighters of the seventh universe of Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 against the final two of the eleventh universe, Jiren and Top. At first it seemed like Jiren would be the primary threat to their safety, but it was clear after Dyspo put up such a strong fight that Top will not be a pushover.

This was demonstrated in full with the latest episode of the series as Top, pushed to the brink, unlocked a surprising new divine transformation. Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku and Vegeta begin the episode by attacking Jiren once more, but their attacks clearly have no effect on him. But Gohan’s confident they’ll win, and even gets the respect of Beerus from how he performed in the tournament. While Goku and Vegeta have their hands full here, Android 17 is dealing with the also strong Top. His barriers are a good counter to Top’s ki blasts, but none of his attacks seem to be landing a decisive hit on Top either. But 17 isn’t fazed, and hints that he’s got a plan in mind. 18 notes how 17 is actually trying to wind down the final six minutes by using his infinite energy to keep Top pinned down with ki blasts. But Top pinpoints a way around 17’s blasts, and focuses all of his ki into a single attack. Blasting it 17’s way, 17 counters with a large blast of his own. The two of their blasts clash, and 17 is pushed to the edge of the ring. But Top is hit in the back by Freeza’s attack, and 17 is kept from falling off the stage completely. With Top being focused on 17’s blast, Freeza taunts him by firing several Death Beams at his back. He taunts Top, goading him to fight back with the justice he loves so much. But deciding he’s waited long enough, Freeza fires a larger blast at Top’s back and his and 17’s blasts manage to overwhelm Top from both sides. At first it seems like Top is eliminated from the tournament, but he has yet to appear in the stands. On the contrary, Top remains standing in the same spot as he’s knocked unconscious. Freeza taunts his idea of justice once more, but Top begins to stand. Enraged, Top begins to cast off his idea of justice and glows with a purple aura. This catches the attention of Goku, Vegeta, and even Jiren, as Supreme Kai notes that it’s a divine energy. Top begins to charge his power, and a massive energy overtakes him as he transforms into a more muscular form with a strange symbol on his chest. This dark purple Top is unimpressive to Freeza, but his blast seems to be erased when it’s fired. Beerus confirms that this is the power of Hakai, the power of the Destroyers. It turns out that Top had been training to be a candidate for the eleventh universe’s Destroyer and has begun to tap into his power. Unleashing his Hakai, Freeza thinks he can counter it because he’s done so in the past. But soon Top’s Hakai begins to absorb Freeza. Its explosion catches Freeza in it, and splits the entire tournament arena in half. Top, free from the shackles of his justice concepts, attacks 17 next. 17 can’t figure out what to do as each of his ki blasts are erased as soon as they get near Top. Beerus reveals that the Hakai aura can be used to defend, and Top is using his to cover his body in the aura. But 17’s sure there’s a weakness. He dashes around Top, and Top tries to erase him with a Hakai blast. Top fires his blast at 17, but 17 is able to dodge. The resulting Hakai orb flies toward the stands, but Beerus notices that Top needs time to charge his Hakai, and 17 needs to focus on the small window where Top doesn’t surround his body with the Hakai and chooses to unleash it instead. Top soon corners the dodging 17 with his impressive power and fires another Hakai blast. But surprisingly, Freeza is able to knock it away in time. Damaged and enraged, Freeza fires a massive ki blast at Top. But Top disintegrates with with a tiny Hakai ball. Dashing toward Freeza and grabbing his head, Top squeezes to the point where Freeza is knocked unconscious. He kicks him away, but 17 saves Freeza from falling off the stage completely. Refusing to back down, 17 prepares to challenge Top’s power directly as the two of them charge impressive blasts and fire them at one another. There are five minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.