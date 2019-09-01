Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 126 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is tearing right through the final phase of the Tournament of Power on Toonami. As the eleventh universe is down to their final fighters, Top is beginning to get desperate as the final few minutes of the tournament begin to wind down. In the last episode, Top had cast away his feelings of justice and protection and completely channeled his abilities as a candidate for Destroyer of the eleventh universe.

After making a fool of Freeza by the end of Episode 125, Episode 126 begins with Android 17 staring down Top as he tries to find a way to stop the power of Hakai. Can the seventh universe do it? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top is on a destructive path as he taps into his Destroyer power, but Android 17 isn’t going to back down. 17 launches a huge ki blast that Toppo easily deflects with his destruction Ki. Continuing to use Hakai throughout the arena, 17 is having trouble running and hiding, but then uses some rubble to crush Top under it when Top destroys its base. But Top remains unscathed and hits 17 with a large amount of ki blasts. 17 is nearly defeated, and Top doesn’t want to run the risk of accidentally destroying 17 with Hakai, so he instead decides to build a large ki blast and do it the old fashioned way. But before he launches the attack, Freeza interrupts with a Death Beam. He then freezes Top in place with his paralysis technique and tries to pelt him with rubble and ki blasts. But Top withstands all of it. Tossing Freeza to the side, 17 rejoins and the three of them begin to fire ki blasts at one another. Top is about to deliver the final blow once more, but soon is interrupted again as Goku and Vegeta’s fight with Jiren makes its way to where they are. 17 and Freeza are hit by a stray blast from Jiren, and he and top decide to use this opportunity to split the fight up as Top takes on Vegeta. Vegeta fires a Final Flash, but Top is able to block it with a Hakai blast and it nearly hits Vegeta in the process. Top is strong, and moving faster than he did with 17 and Freeza, but Vegeta can’t back down as he has to bring Cabba back with the Super Dragon Balls. Vegeta can’t believe Top is such a different person, even questioning all his newfound talk of destruction. Top says he’s cast aside everything in order to survive, adn begins to build a giant ball of ki. Launching it at Vegeta, Vegeta’s anger at his comments begins to fuel him even more. Vegeta thinks of Bulma, Bulla, and Trunks, and Cabba, and charges all of his power. Flying straight at Top, he begins to push his energy to higher levels. Vegeta’s able to break through Top’s ki blasts and even lands a few decisive blows. The eleventh’s Vermoud tells Top to just destroy everything and survive at all costs, and Top begins to use his Hakai to destroy the arena. But Vegeta still manages to hit him several times. Refusing to back down from someone without pride, he charges a great energy. Piccolo remembers that this form of energy is from back when Vegeta sacrificed himself to defeat Majin Buu. Vegeta’s energy keeps building as Top gathers a large amount of Hakai energy. Top’s energy clashes with Vegeta’s, but Vegeta’s attack breaks through the hakai. Top is soon overwhelmed by this attack. Taking out most of the tournament arena, this also ensures Top is eliminated from the Tournament of Power. Vegeta remains unseen and has them thinking the worst, but soon he’s revealed to be alive. Vegeta is much stronger than he was against Majin Buu, and thus was able to survive his explosive detonation, but he can now barely stand. 17’s taken some damage too, but he’s emerged okay. Jiren berates Top for losing in such a matter, and now he stands in front of Goku, Vegeta. and Android 17 as he begins to charge his power. There are four minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.