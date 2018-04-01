‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 57 Recap With Spoilers

This episode begins by summing up the previous episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s episode dub as it ended in a tough spot for Goku and company as they found themselves in Future Trunks’ time fighting against a much stronger Goku. As Goku Black Rose is about to deal the final blow to Goku, Universe 10’s Zamasu appears and says he is the one who will destroy Goku.

Episode 57 begins proper with Zamasu and Goku Black Rose still tauning Goku and the others. Goku asks why he’s around, and whether or not he and Goku are friends and Zamasu says the two are merely partners. Future Trunks sees the two and is shocked to discover that they aren’t the same person as first theorized, but unfortunately, Vegeta succumbs to his injuries from the fight with Black and goes unconscious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then explains that his paradise is almost complete, and that humans don’t belong in this new world. Goku and Zamasu begin their rematch, but Goku notices that there is something different about Zamasu this time. After trading a few blows back and forth, Zamasu says something weird and states that Saiyans are the lowest kind of mortals since they seek to fight the gods. Zamasu then gets the upper hand by nailing Goku down with ki blasts until Goku Black Rose jumps in and tries to cut Goku from his blind spot.

Zamasu asks why Black interrupted, and Black responds that his body wanted the fight, thus leading Zamasu to acknowledge Goku’s incredible strength as a warrior. The two then attack together (after Goku calls them a “couple of jerks”), but Future Trunks jumps in and blocks Goku Black’s ki blade. Saying he’ll defeat them, Trunks then begins attacking. His attack allows he and Goku to regroup (as Future Mai surprisingly spots Trunks in the fray) but the moment of rest doesn’t last long as Zamasu and Black quickly recover.

Zamasu and Black then launch another unified attack that puts Goku and Trunks on the ropes. Goku tries to get the upper hand on Black by using his Instant Transmission technique, but Black knows it too. Trunks, on the other hand, manages to stab Zamasu in the chest. But Zamasu laughs.

He then pulls the sword out of his chest and the wound instantly heals itself. Goku Black interrupts the fight with a ki blast before Goku stops him. Then Zamasu, angry, says that humans are wasting the gifts the gods gave humanity and Trunks says he has no right to speak of right and wrong. Trunks then manages to overpower Zamasu and even launches a Final Flash. But when the smoke clears, Zamasu appears unharmed.

Zamasu then reveals he has an invincible immortal body, which is being tested by Trunks and Goku, and uses this moment to break Trunks’ spirit. Trunks is at a loss for what to do, and Goku is having trouble as well. Just then, Goku Black charges a powerful Kamehameha Wave. But as Goku and Trunks try to dodge, Zamasu grabs them and the two are forced to take the blast head on.

With Trunks and Goku lying on the ground, Zamasu and Black stand above them and charge a giant ki blast. Thankfully, Vegeta is there to save them at the last moment with a blast of his own. It’s then revealed that Future Yajirobe saved Trunks and Goku, as Zamasu and Black hone in on Vegeta (as Future Mai and her soldiers wait in the wings).

The humans launch some gas bombs at Zamasu and manage to save Vegeta in the cover. Future Mai and the injured Vegeta then reconvene with Yajirobe, Goku, and Trunks in a safe place as Mai brings out the Time Machine once again. Mai then launches the time machine with the three of them inside and stays behind in the future once again as Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta return to the past.

The time machine then crashes in the present as Bulma and Kid Trunks are horrified to find the three injured. Meanwhile, as the episode comes to an end, Universe 10’s Gowasu is watching Goku’s fight with Hit during the Universe 6 arc. The present Zamasu is surprised that someone like Goku can wield the power of the Gods, and asks Gowasu about the Super Dragon Balls.

Learning from Gowasu that they can grant any wish, and that two Gods of Destruction were fighting over them, Zamasu travels to the same info guru Bulma reached last arc and demands to be told everything there is to know about the Super Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.