‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 59 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Goku, Beerus, and Whis travel to Universe 10 in order to protect Gowasu after they piece together that Zamasu has a dirty plan in mind.

Episode 59 begins with Zamasu confronting the three and trying to figure out why they were there a second time. Beerus and Whis say it’s under the pretense of Goku wanting to spar again, but before they “leave” Whis leaves batch of tea and snacks with Gowasu. After they step away, they figure out that Zamasu plans to kill Gowasu as his energy reeked of killer’s intent.

Unfortunately, because Zamasu is next in line to be a Supreme Kai, they can’t just destroy him without proof and need to watch how the situation unfolds between the two Universe 10 Kais.

In the future, Goku Black and Zamasu are hanging out in a cabin as Zamasu tells Black to wear Goku down slowly in order to truly strengthen his body, but Goku Black is happy with the power’s he’s chosen and the two need that amount of power in order to complete their lan of having zero mortals in existence. Mai realizes that she’ll have to fight, even if it’s by herself as well.

In the present, Bulma is fixing the time machine as Future Trunks is still dealing with the fact that he left Future Mai behind once again. Pilaf hilariously wants Mai to use the opportunity to get close with him, but Kid Trunks appears before his future self and gives him a pep talk instead. But as this goes awry, Kid Trunks challenges Future Trunks’ Saiyan Pride and punches him in the face.

Back on Universe 10, Gowasu is still enjoying the delicacies Whis left for him. Just then, after making Gowasu happy by telling him that he was right, Zamasu stands behind Gowasu and prepares to kill. But Gowasu is saved when he chokes a little on the tea cakes. Then, Zamasu kills Gowasu. Whis turns back time after this, and now Beerus has everything he needs to proceed.

Stopping Zamasu by putting an oven mitt over his hand, Beerus tells Gowasu he was about to be killed by Zamasu. Shin tells him the rest of the plan as Zamasu planned to kill Gowasu, take his Time Ring, and use the Super Dragon Balls to both make a copy of Goku and gain an immortal body.

Zamasu then says he follows his own justice, and is impressed that they knew of his whole plan. Goku then tells him he went to the future and saw it. Zamasu’s happy to hear his plan became a reality, and tries to attack Goku but is stopped by Beerus. Just then, Beerus uses his power to completely erase Zamasu from existence.

Back on Earth, Future Trunks thanks his kid self for encouraging him to move forward. Just then Beerus, Whis, and Goku appear and say that they have erased Zamasu. Future Trunks is worried because he knows that when they destroyed the Androids his future didn’t change, but Beerus argues that a god destroying another god would definitely have an effect on the space time continuum.

But Future Trunks is still worried as the episode comes to a close.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.