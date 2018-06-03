‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 65 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Zamasu, feeling stunted thanks to Trunks’ nearly successful use of the Evil Containment Wave, fully fuses with Goku Black to create and entirely new and powerful Zamasu.

Episode 65 begins proper with Zamasu growing even stronger. After expressing how much power he feels, a large halo grows behind him as he celebrates an immortal body with limitless power. Trunks tries to run with Mai and Bulma, but Zamasu quickly strikes down with a blast of ki lightning.

Goku and Vegeta try to struggle against this, and are even more thrown back by a new technique in which Zamasu fires exploding needles of energy toward them. The hideout of the last remaining survivors begins crashing down as the remaining humans wonder exactly what’s going on. When one escapes to the outside, he is quickly struck down and killed by Zamasu’s lightning.

Future Yajirobe volunteers to see what’s going on the outside, and after a hilarious mix-up, it’s revealed to be safe. But soon they see the source of all that destruction is the fused God Zamasu, and fear that it’s all hopeless. Yajirobe thinks Goku and the others can do it, however.

Gowasu and Supreme Kai then note that the fusion between Zamasu and Goku Black is beyond their understanding, but Goku and Vegeta remain undeterred. After Bulma and Mai regroup, and Bulma begins repairing the time machine, Trunks decides to head back to help Goku and Vegeta (as Mai gives him the last one of the Senzu Beans).

Zamasu then spouts more about his plan to eliminate every mortal, but Vegeta is impatient and attacks anyway. But his ki blasts prove to be useless as Zamasu proves his power with a giant bird made of his explosive ki lightning and fires it at the duo. Zamasu continues firing as the planet takes damage (even Android 8 is seen reacting in the artic, and a brief shot of Kame House proves it’s flooding over).

Goku and Vegeta refuse to give up, however, as they both transform back in Super Saiyan Blue beefore charging straight into Zamasu’s giant ki bird. But before they can land a punch, Zamasu catches the both of them and crushes their fists with ease. He then throws them back to the ground before firing more lightning their way.

Seeing both Goku and his father defeated, Trunks is filled with even more rage and transforms into Super Saiyan Rage once more. Zamasu prepares to shoot him down, but Trunks is able to cut through the lightning blasts with his sword. Stating that mortals will be the ones to rebuild the world, and not Zamasu, he tries to strike Zamasu as well.

But Zamasu blocks this and easily blasts him away. Angry, he charges a new ki blast and fires it a Trunks. But Trunks, refusing to back down, uses Galick Gun once more. Pushing all of his feelings into this attack, he’s able to hold back the blast a bit. During this Maki, one of the remaining survivors, runs and tries to get Trunks’ sword from the ground.

Vegeta then comes in with a Galick Gun of his own, and after putting everything they had into the attack they were able to push Zamasu’s ki blast back onto him. But while Zamasu is frustrated, the attack had no physical effect. He retaliates with another lightning blast directed at Trunks, but Vegeta steps in front of it and is blasted instead.

Before Zamasu can deal another blow, Goku arrives and fires a Kamehameha Wave. Both he and Zamasu’s ki blasts clash as the two refuse to lose and push all of their emotions into it. The episode ends just as Goku’s Kamehameha Wave seems to push Zamasu’s back a bit more.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.