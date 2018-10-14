‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 83 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc has hit the next stage as Goku must gather the ten warriors necessary to represent Universe 7 in the upcoming Tournament of Power.

But first that takes some brainstorming, so who does Goku want to recruit? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone is patiently for Bulma to deliver her next baby, which seems to be due any second now. Vegeta’s nervous as all get out, and can’t settle on a name for the upcoming baby. Goku and the others are eating as the Supreme Kai worries about putting together the Universe 7 team. Gohan asks about the other planets in their universe with mortal life, and Kai says there are 28 of them left. Unfortunately he doesn’t know who’s the strongest out of them because they don’t observe them in those terms. Whis suggests they focus their efforts on Earth, and Goku agrees. He then suggests Monaka as well, which Beerus refuses. When the subject of Krillin comes up, Goku and Gohan have a thought battle to determine how well Krillin would do against even Universe 9’s weakest fighter. Gohan thinks he won’t do well (so Krillin loses), but Goku is confident. Kai suggets Goten and Trunks, but Goku says that it won’t be just a fight about power. They’re too naive. Goku and Gohan then decide on asking Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, Master Roshi, Android 18, Android 17, and with Majin Buu, that leaves the current total of the Universe 7 at 9 fighters. Goku even wants to get some Senzu Beans, but Whis reminds them that it would be considered cheating. Goku then tells Vegeta about the Tournament of Power, and he’s interested because of Universe 11’s Top, but he’s not interested as he’s still waiting for Bulma to give birth. He suspects Goku of hiding something as Goku should be excited Vegeta doesn’t want to participate. But Vegeta says they should convince Bulma as he’s not going anywhere without her say so. Whis then goes to Bulma and magically pulls the baby out of her body. Everyone takes their turn holding the baby, but Vegeta holds back. Trunks takes the baby to him, and it’s then Bulma says that her name is Bulla. Goku and Gohan use this happiness to further their drive to win the Tournament of Power as Goku heads to Krillin’s house. Yamcha wonders if he’ll get an invite to the tournament as well, and decides to wait at home to be recruited. The gathering of warriors begins as there are now 39 hours before the start of the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.