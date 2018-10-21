‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 84 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is nearing the start of the Tournament of Power, and Goku and Gohan need to hurry and recruit the other members necessary for the Universe 7 team.

First up is Krillin and Android 18, but how does that turn out? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku and Gohan head to Krillin to recruit him and Android 18 for the Tournament of Power and find him in the middle of police duties like stopping criminals and helping children cross the street. But he’s worried about making his fighting re-debut at a battle royal like the Tournament of Power. Android 18 argues that Krillin should join as his training equipment would go to waste, but declines to participate herself when Goku asks her. She’s got Marron, and is not exactly willing to fight for free. Gohan still thinks telling them about the tournament’s universe erasing stakes would be a bad idea. So Goku instead gets her to agree by saying that each member would get 10 million zeni for winning the tournament, and thus Krillin and Android 18 join the Universe 7 team officially. But Gohan still has his doubts, and asks Krillin for a practice bout demonstrating his power. Krillin agrees cause he’s honestly worried about the tournament too. Android 18 is suspicious since Gohan’s taking this tournament so seriously, and almost catches Goku in his lie because he forgets what amount of money he promised her for it. The bout begins as Krillin gets the jump on Gohan, and unleashes a stronger Solar Flare than ever, Hundred Times Solar Flare. Krillin then sneaks up on Gohan while he’s blinded and knocks Gohan out of bounds, thus proving that power isn’t the only thing necessary to win. After the fight, Krillin says they should get stronger together and that with his experience and Gohan’s power the tournament should be no problem. Goku, inspired by Krillin’s skill, challenges him as well. The two move to the top of one of Mr. Satan’s skyscrapers so they can go all out for their fight. Android 18’s worried because he’s up against Goku, but Krillin wants to fight this time. He remembers their fight during the World Tournament as kids, and the two respectfully begin their fight. Krillin launches a barrage of Destructo Discs and ki blasts, and Goku dodges. Krillin manages to land a successful blast, which pushes Goku back but Goku catches himself and turns Super Saiyan. Krillin uses the rubble thrown about during the transformation to hide. It’s then Goku almost falls through the floor that Krillin cut with a smaller, hidden Destructo Disc he launched during the initial attack. Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue and Krillin almost loses his resolve before Marron cheers for him. The two then charge Kamehameha Waves and blast them at one another. Krillin almost pushes Goku back, but Goku proves too strong. Before he’s overwhelmed with the attack, 18 jumps in and kicks his Kamehameha Wave out of the way. Saying the fight’s not over, and the official tournament is a battle royal, she and Krillin decide to team up for the next round. Goku then concedes the match and thanks the two of them for helping him to really understand what the tournament of power will bring. If he would have entered as is, he would have lost without proper teamwork. Goku then asks about Android 17’s wherabouts, and 18 says the last time she talked to him he was working at an animal sanctuary but didn’t ask too many questions. This surprises all of them, but Krillin suggests that Dende might know where he is. Goku decides to ask Dende where Android 17 is, and 17 is seen looking out over an island as the episode comes to an end. There are 38 hours remaining until the Tournament of Power officially begins.

