‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 97 Recap With Spoilers

After weeks and weeks of waiting, the Tournament of Power has now officially begun on Dragon Ball Super on Toonami! And as one would expect, it’s an all-out brawl for dominance right at the start as no one wants to be erased.

Read on to find out everything that happened in the first few moments of the Tournament of Power on Toonami!

After a beginning stare down, the Grand Minister explains the rules of the Tournament of Power once more. The center pillar of the stage will descend, and after 48 minutes, it will be level with the floor and the tournament will be over. Killing is forbidden, and no one is eliminated until they are knocked out of the ring. Healing with items is forbidden, as well as flying techniques, and Gohan then instructs Universe 7 to stand in a circle and take on opponents by ganging up on them 2 to 1. There’s a tense air before the tournament begins, and the Grand Minister declares the Tournament of Power to officially begin. The fighters from the various universes begin to clash and the Tournament of Power stage is littered with explosions. Goku heads off alone in search of a rematch with Top, but is interrupted by someone from Universe 4. Once he does this, Android 17, 18, Vegeta, and Freeza head off on their own as well. Universe 3’s mechanical warriors begin making a dent as one of them spins wildly. Universe 6’s Hit, and Universe 9’s Basil put a stop to him quickly. Basil follows this up by taking out a flying fighter from Universe 10. The fallen fighter then falls into the void before appearing on the bench outside of the arena. The Omni-Kings then use their “God Pad” to keep track of the eliminations and note that the first dropout of the tournament is from Universe 10. Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Androids 17 and 18 clash with various fighters as warriors from the other universes head to Gohan’s group. Gohan group’s teamwork helps fight off the attacking group. Universe 9’s Basil attempts to knock out another warrior, but fails to do so as Universe 10’s sumo wrestler is good at keeping himself from falling off the edge. Goku is kept from Top through interference, but briefly spots Universe 11’s Jiren. Jiren stands still, and the other warriors are too scared to face him. Jiren’s style is apparently to do so. Goku, however, seeks to challenge him but he’s quickly taken on by a warrior from Universe 4. The warrior tries to put him in a hold and drag him out of the ring. But Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue at the last moment, and manages to keep himself from falling completely off the edge. He didn’t use Blue until this last moment so he could save his power as much as possible. The Universe 4 warrior is confirmed out of the tournament. Another group of warriors surrounds Goku, but that just excites him even more. There are 47 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

