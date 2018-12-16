‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Goes On Holiday Hiatus

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is only “four hours and ten minutes” away from the Tournament of Power on Toonami, but there’s going to be a bit of a wait until those last four hours begin.

Dragon Ball Super will be taking a break for the holiday, so there won’t be any new episodes until January 5.

As confirmed by the preview for the next episode of the series, Dragon Ball Super Episode 92 will be airing on January 5. Toonami will be instead be airing special holiday marathons (as they often do) for Dragon Ball Super on December 22, and for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on December 29.

The Dragon Ball Super holiday marathon taking place on December 22 will highlight many of the battles that have taken place since the Universe Survival arc began. Airing from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM EST, the marathon will catalog the Zeno Expo and many of the episodes leading to Episode 92.

This news may come as a blow to fans who have been waiting to see the English dub debut of Kale, who is set to debut in Episode 92. Fans have already been acquainted with her sister Caulifla in the dub with a previous episode (which will most likely re-air during the December 22 marathon), though many fans who have followed the original Japanese airing have been waiting to see Kale make her mark on the series.

January 5 will also usher in a major change for the Toonami programming block. Toonami will be losing an hour, and will begin at 11:00 PM EST with Dragon Ball Super leading the charge. It will make a huge impression at the start of 2019 because Episode 92 teases the arrival of Caulifla’s Super Saiyan form, and soon fans will see just what Universe 6’s Saiyans are capable of.

