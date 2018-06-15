Did You Catch This Fruity ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Easter Egg?

Dragon Ball Super is no stranger to fan service as many moments throughout the anime make references to iconic moments of the franchise’s past in order to highlight how far the characters have come over time.

But one Easter Egg went under the nose of most fans and it may serve as a cute surprise for those who start the series over from the beginning and see a shout out to Zarbon and Dodoria in the early episodes.

The spikey fruit on the left is a durian and the smooth one to the right is a pomelo (zabon in Japanese), the namesakes of Dodoria and Zarbon. #DBSrewatch pic.twitter.com/I1CG2btaPy — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 13, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @Herms98, this moment from the early episodes of Dragon Ball Super features a hilarious fruit pun. When Vegeta falls into a bush, he emerges with two fruits sticking out of him. The spiky green fruit on his left is called a durian, and the more orange one is a pomelo, which is “zabon” in Japanese according to @Herms98, referencing the former generals in Freeza’s army Zarbon and Dodoria.

Zarbon and Dodoria mean quite a lot to Vegeta’s past in the series as they once both posed quite a challenge to him. Defeating the two may have been selfish in nature, but doing so eventually put him on the path he’s on today. It’s one of the many things that led him to relazing so lazily with his wife and son at the beginning of Dragon Ball Super. It’s a cute way of bringing back the past in a moment for fans.

