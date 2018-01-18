The Internet Reacts to Rumored Ending of ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Today has been a busy one for the Dragon Ball fandom. Not only are new spoilers for Dragon Ball Super on the way, but a huge bombshell was laid on fans. After tons of speculation, it looks like Dragon Ball Super will not continue past March as it heads towards an extended hiatus or full-on finale.

As you might have expected, fans have a lot to say about the news, and it is not good.

The update came just hours ago when a Japanese paper confirmed the anime Gegege no Kitaro will take over the time slot Dragon Ball Super occupies on Fuji TV. The network said the switch will happen on April 1st once the “Universal Survival” arc finishes. Right now, Fuji TV says it has no plans to broadcast a new Dragon Ball show since “it’s not like the series is over.” The anime’s broadcast is still being discussed behind the scenes, but it seems like Fuji TV isn’t too pressed to find room for the show to air.

So far, Toei Animation and Fuji TV have refrained from labeling the loss anything in particular. Neither of the companies have said the show is going on hiatus, but Dragon Ball Super has not announced its cancellation as of yet. The what-if limbo has got fans stressing out, and you can read up on their reactions below:

Super might be ending, but there’s still a long tail of content to come. Toyotaro’s Super. The new movie. The FUNi dub on Toonami. And before you know it we’ll probably have a new NEW Dragon Ball series in the works. — ＫＥＮ (@DetectiveX) January 18, 2018

dragon ball super on hiatus until at least 2019 after March??? pic.twitter.com/3ylnwcUZ59 — glock🐛 (@Glock__Lesnar) January 18, 2018

Hearing all this talk about Dragon Ball Super ending is tragic. I love the series. I hope it doesn’t end on some weird cliffhanger. — Dino (@TheCrewDino) January 18, 2018

After March, Dragon Ball Super might not come back until 2019. pic.twitter.com/TdGSRybSEp — 『Rathalos』 (@LordBalvin) January 18, 2018

So if Super’s going on Hiatus, can the Dragon Ball Room give us a Jaco Anime? — Kairi Yajuu #Ordinary Time (@Kairi_Yajuu) January 18, 2018

Dragon Ball Super ending in March pic.twitter.com/x5p4Z12Nkb — John X (@48john) January 18, 2018

>dragon Ball is at full hype, new movie, new game, new series >people actually think Super will end here LOL — Brayden (@SirBionicBeagle) January 18, 2018

Honestly, production of Dragon Ball Super got a lot on their plate right now, the hiatus might do it some good, give fans a chance to miss it and look towards the new movie. https://t.co/2PUADel5Wg — Hellpockets (@HellPockets) January 18, 2018

I love Dragon Ball Super, and it sucks that it’s going on hiatus.

I’m willing to wait, though. My unyielding love of the show isn’t going to die. — KJ (@rakurai_network) January 18, 2018

