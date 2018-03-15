‘Dragon Ball Super’ Synopsis Teases Where the Anime Will End

Dragon Ball Super is rapidly approaching the end to the Tournament of Power, and fans are going H.A.M. on the details that have already leaked about the final two episodes in the “Universal Survival Arc”. Those spoilers have revealed a shocking twist in the final battle between Goku and Jiren that no one likely saw coming – followed by a most unlikely hope for Universe 7’s survival. Those same spoilers also do a good job of mapping out where Dragon Ball Super will end:

Korean spoilers for DBS ep.131, airing March 25th. That’s it. That’s the last episode. https://t.co/Upmg7I6mOV pic.twitter.com/Otm9wilfL5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 15, 2018



The big twist in Goku and Jiren’s final battle will be Goku being eliminated from the tournament, after a blast from Jiren sends him flying from the ring. However, Universe 7 will get one last chance to escape erasure, when it’s discovered that Freeza is still in the arena!

This brings us to the final mystery of Dragon Ball Super‘s current story arc: how will this final battle of the Tournament of Power play out? It’s a question that has become all-the-more important, since it was announced that the “Universal Survival Arc” is going to get an epilogue in the form of the first Dragon Ball Super movie. The early details of that movie reveal that Freeza will be a big focus of it, in a story that explores the evil emperor’s connection to Saiyan history, and possibly reveals the reason behind Goku’s unprecedented ascension to a level of power that even the gods now envy. That movie’s storyline will then provide the map for where the Dragon Ball Super TV series is headed next.

Needless to say, the future of Dragon Ball pretty much hinges on what happens in this final bout between Goku, Jiren, and Freeza. For instance: if Freeza gets to make a Super Dragon Balls wish, then the Dragon Ball universe and/or timeline could be transformed in ways we would’ve never expected. The same could be said for Goku if he were to win and, say, bring all the universe’s lost in the tournament into one realm. Goku’s win would also probably necessitate a portion of the wish dedicated to bringing Freeza back to life, a movie which could have its own ill side effects, since after the Tournament of Power, Freeza now has a much more ambitious understanding of what it means to be ‘the strongest in the universe.’

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

