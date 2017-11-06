‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is About To Have Android 17 & 18 Tag-Team

Dragon Ball Super has a ways to go before the Tournament of Power comes to an end. There are more than 20+ minutes left in the event, so fans know it is only a matter of time until Android 18 and Android 17 are given time in the spotlight. And, thanks to the show’s new episode preview, audience know they will get to see the two fighters team up next week.

Toei Animation has released the preview for its 115th episode, and the footage packs a punch. The clip, which can be seen below, shows Goku as the hero powers up into Super Saiyan Blue to fight Super Saiyan Kefla. The episode will focus on the trio’s fight, but its preview does nod to the event’s other matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Android 18 is seen encountering an enemy of her own in the reel. The girl is seen looking surprised when one of Universe 3’s warriors comes up behind her. Katopesia manages to catch Android 18 off-guard and get to her back, but the police officer isn’t given the chance to blast the girl away. Instead, Android 17 makes a surprise appearance and pushes Katopesia away from his sister.

See? That’s what you call a good brother.

It’s been quite a long time since fans have seen the two Android tag-team in a match. Dragon Ball Super only brought back 18 for the ‘Universal Survival’ saga, and 17 has kept busy scolding her husband and fighting solo in turn. The last time audiences really got to see the brother-sister duo team up with during Dragon Ball Z‘s ‘Androids’ saga, so fans are eager to see the pair go up against someone together.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.