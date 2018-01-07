Watch The Best Moment Of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 122 Here

Episode 122 of Dragon Ball Super was Vegeta’s best episode yet, and the culmination of his efforts in the fight with Jiren all came to a climax with the best moment of the episode.

Vegeta not only launches a devastating Final Flash at Jiren, he gets some cool one-liners and stands firm in his pride before finally letting it loose.

Vegeta Final Flash To Jiren Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 Subtitles : English pic.twitter.com/ePWjNf5yBo — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) January 7, 2018

Vegeta successfully held Jiren at bay for awhile, reading his attacks and finding his way through them, but Jiren began his devastating counterattack. After pinning Vegeta down with a huge Ki blast (which Vegeta tried to catch unsuccessfully and nearly being eliminated from the tournament), Vegeta returns to reaffirm his pride as a warrior.

Jiren taunts Vegeta by saying his fists are arrogant without any purity, but Vegeta responds in the best way, “Indeed, I am arrogant. But to me, that’s precisely what my pride as a Saiyan is!” His transformation to Super Saiyan Blue makes the spectators take note as he has more power than he previously had.

Vegeta essentially throws away everything as Jiren taunts that he can’t beat him, and vows that he’ll beat Jiren in his own way. Challenging him not to dodge, Vegeta launches his Final Flash at Jiren. It’s a direct hit, but unfortunately, Jiren still stands unharmed. In fact, he prepares to blast Vegeta at point blank range. Trapped him in a ball of explosive energy, Vegeta is knocked unconscious.

This speech combined with an impressive Final Flash still left a huge impression on fans, and it was no doubt Vegeta’s biggest moment in the Tournament of Power so far. With only eight minutes to go, Vegeta could still find a way to win in the end.

