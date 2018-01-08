New ‘Dragon Ball’ Stills See Jiren and Vegeta Get Serious

Dragon Ball Super fans are counting down the minutes until its new episode drops. Tonight, the anime will share its latest episode with fans, and a set of recent stills prove the comeback will be a serious one.

Just look at Jiren’s face and you will see; It’s hard to laugh at the guy when he looks so intense.

Taking to social media, the official page for Dragon Ball Super shared new stills for episode 122 with fans. The pictures, which can be found below, highlight Jiren and Vegeta as the pair fight for the first time.

In the first still, fans can see Jiren looking more focused than ever. The fighter is seen with a furrowed brow, and his narrowed eyes look none too happy as he appears to dodge an attack. Vegeta’s purple blast has fans thinking the Saiyan might use his Galick Gun against Jiren, but the Pride Trooper doesn’s appear to be phased by the move.

The second still is all about Vegeta and his power-up. The fighter is shown in his Super Saiyan Blue form, and he has energy crackling around him. Vegeta appears to be charging an attack in this still, so fans can only hope his final blast hits home.

As for the third still, it has less to do with the fight and more with its spectators. The image shows a close-up of Whis as the angel watches the match from the tournament’s stands. The deity doesn’t look fussy about what is happening before him, but Whis isn’t one to react carelessly. The angel leaves that kind of behavior up to Beerus.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you think Dragon Ball Super's next fights will go down?