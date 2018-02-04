Watch The Best Part Of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 126 Here

Dragon Ball Super fans have been loving the series’ Tournament of Power, but they have also been waiting for an all-around great showing from Vegeta. Vegeta has had his fair share of great moments in the Universal Survival arc, but fans have argued that he had yet to look as strong as he should.

But fans were finally rewarded for their patience in the latest episode of the series, when Vegeta defeated Universe 11’s Toppo and eliminated him from the Tournament of Power with an attack he hasn’t used since his fight with Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z.

After Toppo and Jiren split up Universe 7, and Vegeta is stuck fighting Toppo, their clashing ideologies cause an even deeper rift than before. Toppo tells Vegeta that he gained strength by casting aside everything but his desire to survive, but Vegeta’s pride hates the idea of casting anything aside for power. This confrontation eventually leads Vegeta to remember the time he though the same.

Flashing back to the moment in Dragon Ball Z, where he was expelling every bit of his Majin Vegeta power in order to protect his family, Vegeta reaffirms what’s important to him. Naming Bulma, Trunks, Bulla, and Cabba, Vegeta says he will not discard anything and eventually builds enough power to not only dispel Toppo’s large Hakai attack but overwhelm Toppo and eliminate him from the Tournament of Power.

It’s also a subtle moment between Vegeta and Piccolo, as Piccolo is the only one who knows what Vegeta’s doing in that very moment.

