New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease An Explosive Battle

Fans have been anxious to see the result of the battle between a fully mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren, and now soon they’ll be able to see the fallout as Dragon Ball Super returns from its one week break.

Teasing the upcoming battle in Episode 130, the official Dragon Ball Super Twitter account shared brand new images of the episode teasing Goku and Jiren’s all out attacks.

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump preview of the episode teased its biggest battle yet, “Amidst the greatest clash in history, he finally arrives at the secret. Goku has led the Universe 7 team and survived the “Tournament of Power”!! At last he faces the final supreme clash!!”

The new stills get into this showdown by teasing an intense looking Ultra Instinct Goku fighting a fully powered Jiren as the heat of their auras and clashing attacks seem to pour into the rest of the Tournament of Power arena.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

