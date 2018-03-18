‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 130 Recap With Spoilers

This episode begins with a recap of Episode 129 in which Goku finally mastered the Ultra Instinct state, and for once, got the upper hand on Jiren in battle and hit him with attacks that both surprised Jiren and made their mark.

Episode 130 begins proper as Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren stare each other down once again. Goku tells Jiren that the real battle begins now, and the other Gods of Destruction have recognized that Goku has indeed mastered Ultra Instinct now. Jiren faces this new power by powering up himself, and begins his counterattack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Piccolo is mesmerized at the speed of attacks Goku and Jiren are throwing at one another, but Belmod is sure Jiren will still win saying that he can’t get comfortable just because he’s powered up. Krillin thinks Goku has turned the tables, and Shin is sure that Universe 7 will win now.

Universe 11 is surprised at how much trouble Jiren seems to be having, but Jiren does not want to be beat yet and exclaims that “Strength is justice!” and that everything but victory is meaningless. Then Jiren thinks back to his tragic origins, in which his family and friends were killed by a villain, and suddenly powers up even more than before.

Vegeta says that fighting Goku, and Goku winning, has unlocked this new level of power in Jiren as it has reminded him of his past. His new explosive aura bleeds into the stands and worries everyone who is watching. His aura and ki explode outwards and rocks the tournament arena, as his new aura and power have completely changed him (now he looks far more fierce and angular).

Jiren says that he will not lose no matter what, and his power is enough to fend off Ultra Instinct Goku. He fires a large ki blast, and Goku meets it with a Kamehameha Wave of his own. Jiren breaks through it and says it’s over as Goku is overwhelmed by the blast.

Everyone in the stands is shocked, but Goku reappears unharmed. Jiren calls him a “persistent bastard” for having so much power left and the two clash once more. Jiren nails Goku with a ki blast and Belmod thinks they have won. Goku struggles to stand as Krillin, Master Roshi and the others cheer him on. Jiren says its impossible as Goku shouldn’t have any stamina and Goku says it isn’t over.

Jiren asks how Goku can still stand and Goku says that everyone in Universe 7 is trusting in him and can’t back down. He then promises to show Jiren that is isn’t meaningless as Piccolo says that Goku isn’t fighting for himself, but for the others who treasure him and prop him up with something he can believe in.

As Goku and Jiren continue to fight, the series has a flashback to Dragon Ball Z as everyone remembers what Goku has done for them over the years. Goku and Jiren’s punches clash some more as they both each manage to get solid hits on one another.

Jiren says that who cares about friendships and trust, and to believe in such things would deny everything he’s been through as he blasts a ki blast into the stands. Goku blocks it just in time, and Jiren uses it as an example to show that everything he believes in could be easily erased.

Goku claims he isn’t a hero of justice or anything, but will protect those who hurt his friends and hits Jiren with a fierce punch. They clash some more before Goku hits Jiren with a powerful Kamehameha Wave. Jiren, lying in a crater damaged, asks why Goku doesn’t finish him off.

Goku then says that a guy like him has already figured out why, and Jiren asks to be thrown from the stage. Goku stands above Jiren and charges one final ki blast, but suddenly his back explodes with a stream of blood as his body finally feels the full extents of the Ultra Instinct power. Goku writhes in pain as Belmod tells Jiren to knock him out.

Jiren hesistates but finally takes action when Belmod says he’ll get the Super Dragon Balls. Jiren then says “Proud warrior, Son Goku. It is not my wish that our showdown ends this way but even though you will cease to be, you will forever live on in my memories” as Goku appears to be defeated by Jiren’s blast.

Just then, Freeza blasts Goku onto a rock and saves him as Android 17 emerges alive from the rubble. He says that with Goku in his condition, he and Freeza will have to do it as the episode comes to an end.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!