‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Episode 130 Still

Just like Episode 129 before it, fans are definitely anxious to see Episode 130 after its week long break. As the penultimate episode of the series, Goku and Jiren’s battle has reached its climax and fans want to see the results.

While not as illuminating as to give a clue to the victor, a new still teases a fierce looking Ultra Instinct Goku throwing a punch at Jiren.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 Preview Image pic.twitter.com/bRWGrxpQGi — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 9, 2018

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump preview of the episode teased its biggest battle yet, “Amidst the greatest clash in history, he finally arrives at the secret. Goku has led the Universe 7 team and survived the “Tournament of Power”!! At last he faces the final supreme clash!!”

Fans can’t wait to see the results of Goku vs. Jiren as Goku finally unlocked his mastered Ultra Instinct form and put one over on Jiren. If 130 can capitalize on this promised coolness, fans are in for one heck of an episode.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

