Final Dragon Ball Super Fight Gets 3D Makeover in New Video

Dragon Ball Super kept fans entertained for a few years with all sorts of battles. Goku took on lots of opponents like Beerus and Zamasu and more. Still, his final stand against Jiren remains a favorite with fans, and it turns out one person has decided to share their own take on the epic fight.

Taking to Youtube, the account DevilArtemis wowed fans with a rather special video. The artist gave a totally 3D makeover to Goku’s fight against Jiren at the end of the Tournament of Power. And as fans will see, the fan-made video is as impressive as some of Toei Animation’s work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the video comes in at just over a minute. The clip begins with Jiren rocketing down to the battlefield while both Universes 7 and 11 to the side. The groups are watching their remaining fighters duke it out, and Jiren is determined to take out Goku.

Of course, the Pride Trooper has more to worry about than Goku. The Saiyan has teamed up with Freeza to battle, and Jiren hasn’t faced anyone quite like the tyrant. When Jiren is preoccupied with a newly resurfaced Android 17, Freeza starting causing the beefy fighter plenty of trouble.

With the fight’s iconic background music blaring, fans see how the 3D animation fills out this battle. The scenes featuring Goku and Freeza together are filled with action, and Jiren looks massive in this style. By the end of the video, fans will be begging to see the rest of the episode like this as Android 17 walks out of this life-or-death tournament a winner.

Do you like Dragon Ball Super‘s increased use of 3D animation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.