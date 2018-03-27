‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale Reveals A New Side Of Freeza

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super had quite a bit to accomplish in order to end its story properly and in a way fans would find satisfying. It managed to accomplish this and then some, and even included extra moments fans didn’t expect to see.

One of the biggest surprises of the series came from how much Freeza has helped out during the Tournament of Power, where the character showed a new side of himself and helped Goku to defeat Jiren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only did he and Android 17 work together to hold off Jiren until the end of the tournament, but he worked together with Goku to deal the final blow. This pairing was even more special in terms of how far Freeza has come as he was willing to throw away his only chance as resurrecting himself in order to take Jiren out.

Much like Vegeta has done in the past, Freeza temporarily threw away his pride (even asking Goku to throw him at Jiren for an extra boost of speed and power) and stood side by side with the same Super Saiyan Goku that killed him in the first place. Thanks to this act, Beerus and Whis brought him back to life and he’s free to live out the rest of his evil life.

But while this was a new side of Freeza, fans are definitely wondering how long it would last. Some fans posit that Freeza was merely fighting for self-preservation and pride rather than for the universe, but it wouldn’t completely explain the thought process behind his final gambit with Goku.

Regardless of he whether or not he goes back to evil, this finale did show a lot and revealed a sight of the foe fans never thought they would ever see.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.