‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Reveals Jiren And Goku’s Fate

One of the biggest threads throughout Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power was the battle between Goku and Jiren. The two have battled each other several times throughout the tournament but each confrontation ended without a conclusive resolution.

As the Tournament of Power came to a close, a final victor between the two was decided and the results of which may surprise you.

As teased in the last episode, Android 17, Freeza, and Goku have to team up in order to fight Jiren. While Freeza and Android 17 struggled to hold their own, Goku unfortunately was too weak to make a major dent in Jiren either. But Goku and Freeza realize they’ll have to work together to truly succeed.

Freeza then attacks Jiren and tries to eliminate himself and Jiren from the tournament at the same time, but when that fails, Goku jumps in to help as well. Suddenly, all three of them are eliminated from the Tournament of Power thanks to Goku and Freeza’s desperate move. Meaning Android 17 remained in the tournament, clenching Universe 7’s victory over Universe 11.

But with this surprising triple elimination, the battle between Goku and Jiren unfortunately remains unresolved as the two are never able to find out who’s truly stronger. But with a renewed spirit in Jiren, which was gained after being erased from existence and brought back by Android 17’s wish on the Super Dragon Balls, Goku and Jiren vow to fight again someday.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.