Watch ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Special Finale Montage

Dragon Ball Super fans are going through a whole host of emotions after the series came to an end after Episode 131, but Toei animation recognized the adulation the series garnered from fans over its three years of production and sent out the series with a special surprise.

During the end credits of the series, after the Tournament of Power was resolved, the fighters of Universe 7 each return to their respective lives and fans were shown a cute montage to get a slight update for each of them.

The finale of Dragon Ball Super was a happy ending for both the characters and fans alike as many were satisfied with the way things came to a close. Along with teasing more Dragon Ball in the future, the final montage brings the Tournament of Power full circle as fans were given final moments between Vegeta and Bulma, Android 17 and Trunks and Goten, Android 17 deservedly getting his cruise, and so on.

Most importantly, the final montage is more of a look to the future than past ends of the series. Not only does it openly promise new adventures (in the form of its first movie for now), but the characters are all at a place where fans will definitely want to see where they go from there.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

