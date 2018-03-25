New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Super Shenron’s Return

Dragon Ball Super is airing its final episode soon, and the series is promising to end the Tournament of Power with a bang.

By the looks of these new stills from the upcoming Episode 131, not only is the Tournament of Power ending with a big battle but Super Shenron (and a tiny in comparison Grand Priest) will grace screens with its presence once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super is titled “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Battle of Goku and his friends conclude at last! Which universe will survive?

Battle for the survival of the universes is finally at it’s climax. Against Jiren, the strongest man in the tournament, Goku’s power is not enough so he falls from the stage. Just when everyone thought Universe 11 had won, Freeza appears?!

Freeza: He was missing until now, but?! Even though seriously injured, Freeza manages to pick himself up. Will he be able to defeat Jiren who even Goku couldn’t defeat? And who is going to be the MVP?

A ‘super’ climax for the Tournament of Power!”

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.