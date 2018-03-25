‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Final Finale Synopsis

If you hadn’t heard by now, then you should know Dragon Ball Super is about to have a big weekend. After making its debut a few years back, the TV show will come to an end on Saturday once its next episode goes live. The finale is expected to bring the Tournament of Power to an end, giving fans a final look at Goku and Jiren’s on-going rivalry. Now, a new synopsis for the finale is out, and the final blurb highlights another one of Goku’s comrades.

And, no — it isn’t Android 17.

Recently, a new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s 131st episode. You can read the final synopsis for “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!” below:

DBS Episode 131 Jump Preview.

“Battle of Goku and his friends conclude at last! Which universe will survive?

Battle for the survival of the universes is finally at it’s climax. Against Jiren, the strongest man in the tournament, Goku’s power is not enough so he falls from the stage. Just when everyone thought Universe 11 had won, Freeza appears?!

Freeza: He was missing until now, but?! Even though seriously injured, Freeza manages to pick himself up. Will he be able to defeat Jiren who even Goku couldn’t defeat? And who is going to be the MVP?

A “super” climax for the Tournament of Power!”

As you can see, the final finale synopsis doesn’t give fans any new info about the episode. Fans watched as Freeza made his comeback to Dragon Ball Super in its last episode, and Goku was last seen KO’d on a piece of debris. With Jiren still powered-up, Freeza was left to fight the Pride Trooper alongside Android 17 who revealed he had actually survived his suicide attack from before. The new synopsis doesn’t mention the third Universe 7 survivor, leading some to wonder if the finale has something surprising in store for the android. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on the guy when Dragon Ball Super airs its finale.

