Dragon Ball Super Actor Goes Full Freeza Thanks to His Recent Surgery Scar

Dragon Ball fans have been showering star Christopher Ayres with support ever since Ayres revealed he was struggling with COPD. Despite the struggles, Ayres continued his work as the voice of Freeza for both Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the finale of the series itself. But there was recently a bit of good news as Ayres confirmed that he would be getting a lung transplant, and later re-affirmed fans that he’s beginning the road to recovery following a successful surgery. Ayres has been taking on this strife with a smile, and that’s especially true for his latest update.

Cheekily taking to Twitter, Ayres noted how “ironic” it is that his surgery scar is reminiscent of Freeza armor, especially because Ayres has brought a whole new life to the fan-favorite character. Now he can focus on his own!

Pretty ironic that my surgery scar looks like Frieza Armor pic.twitter.com/JE84veYN5N — Christopher Ayres (@Chrisayresva) November 30, 2019

Earlier this month, Ayres shared a touching message with fans about the ordeal, “As much fun as it was posting about lung transplant memes, I thought it was time to post something serious. For anyone who hasn’t heard, I am so happy to say I got my lung transplant on October 31, 2019 after almost two years of being on the transplant list.”

Elaborating further, Ayres detailed that he’s now focused on recovery, “I am doing ok, but I am still in the hospital. I have a lot of recovering and rehab left to do before I can leave so I am not sure how long I will be here. That’s normal though. After all, they sliced me in half and swapped out some of my biggest organs.”

But no matter how long Ayres takes for his recovery, fans will continue to show the star support in every way they can! Freeza’s anime future may currently be unknown, but whatever shape it takes there’s a strong desire for Ayres to be a part of it in any way he can.

