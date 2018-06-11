‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Fused Zamasu’s Major Weakness

Dragon Ball Super has reached the final climactic fight of the Future Trunks saga as both Vegito and Trunks squared off against Fused Zamasu. But the latest episode revealed that even the God with the immortal body has a major weakness.

But what is that weakness? Something that has been plaguing him since the beginning of the saga as Zamasu’s fragile ego and view of mortals literally tears him up inside.

After Goku successfully bounces back Zamasu’s Holy Wrath with his Kamehameha Wave, Zamasu emerged with a half infected body. It turns out that his fusion with Goku Black has left half of his body mortal, and because of his mental state, the balance between the immortal body and the mortal one is beginning to fray.

Gowasu explains that this split comes from Zamasu’s inability to recognize the strength of mortals, and it’s starting to breed a sense of impotence in the God. Zamasu’s body goes through even more hardship after Vegito’s attack, and it’s ultimately what allows Trunks to defeat him in the end.

Although Zamasu’s body was strong, his infected mental state made his body vulnerable to attacks. Meaning that when Trunks pierced him with a sword imbued with the energy of Earth’s remaining survivors, it remained effective. It even made Zamasu’s body vulnerable enough to be completely sliced in half by episode’s end. But by the looks of the next episode of the series, Zamasu doesn’t stay down forever.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.