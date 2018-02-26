'Dragon Ball Super’s Latest 'Dragon Ball Z' Callback Will Make You Love Gohan All over Again

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super's Dub series revealed more backstory for this "Future Trunks Saga" version of Future Trunks, and it was a big revelation, indeed. Among other things, we learned how life took dark turns for Z-Fighters like Gohan under the threat of Goku Black, and that new piece of history came with an awesome Dragon Ball Z callback!

As we learn, in the new Future Trunks timeline, Gohan became one of the last surviving defenders of Earth, and was Trunks' mentor. However, when Trunks gets back to present day Earth, he discovers that Gohan is far different than the man he knew in the future. As Trunks reflects on the changes in Gohan, he remembers back to when the young Saiyan was the most powerful fighter of all, and that flashback allowed us to revisit one of the best moments in all of Dragon Ball Z - and maybe the entire series as a whole:

This was the moment when Gohan finally realized the massive potential that had been building in him all along, becoming the first to achieve the massive power-up of Super Saiyan 2, which he used to annihilate Perfect Cell, once and for all.

It was at this point in the series that it looked like Gohan would eventually grow into the main protagonist, having surpassed Goku's power. However, after the time jump between "The Cell Saga" and "Majin Buu Saga," Gohan had been relegated to being a family man / scholar / part-time superhero, complete with a cheesy costume. That nerfing of Gohan's power didn't stop with Dragon Ball Super, as Goku and Vegeta have now outpaced Gohan in a way that seems insurmountable, at the moment. Maybe in the next series?

