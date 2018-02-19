‘Dragon Ball Super’ Delves Into Future Trunks’ History With Mai

Dragon Ball Super‘s English language broadcast is going strong on Adult Swim, and now they’re setting all the necessary steps in place for the Future Trunks arc. Future Trunks met the past Mai for the first time, and finally told the story of their time together.

Future Mai was a strong presence when we first saw her in Future Trunks’ time, but the real story behind her time in that wasteland is a great one.

Future Trunks tells Mai how important she is in the future, where Goku Black has wiped out over half of the population on Earth. Future Mai then rallies the rest of the human population and forms a resistance group against Goku Black. But despite all of their impressive efforts and weapons, Goku Black proves to be much stronger than them.

Because normal military weapons don’t have an effect on Goku Black, Future Mai ends up in a tricky situation. But Future Trunks manages to save her by fighting Goku Black once more. But even then, because there’s no way to heal fast in Future Trunk’s timeline like Goku can with the Senzu Beans, Trunks doesn’t stand a chance against Goku Black.

Mai saves him from death by distracting Goku Black with a flash bomb, and manages to get away. But as shown earlier, Future Trunks tells past Mai that her future self eventually sacrificed herself for him in order to get him to the past (though that may no longer be the case).

Then the past Mai ends up developing a crush on Future Trunks and sets up quite a confusing love triangle with Kid Trunks which will only unfold further into the arc.

