Here’s What Ultra Instinct Trunks Could Look Like In ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super fans are pretty obsessed with new Ultra Instinct state that has been introduced into the Tournament of Power, and while we slowly piece together the clues about the nature of this godly power, we’re getting some great fan concept art of what the various characters in the Dragon Ball universe would look like in Ultra Instinct state. Check out the latest:

Ultra Instinct Future Trunks!!!!!!!!!

Retweet it! pic.twitter.com/w7EYTowifb — MastarMedia (@MastarMedia) December 2, 2017



What’s especially enticing about the thought of Future Trunks using Ultra Instinct is that he would actually provide an advanced version of the power, presumably developed after Goku and Co. had accessed and mastered it. It would be badass to see what Ultra Instinct with sword looks like onscreen – seeing Future Trunks taking out an entire army at the speed of Ultra Instinct definitely comes mind…

