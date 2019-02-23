New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Resurrects a “Namek Saga” Villain [Updated]

Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” manga arc has unleashed an ancient and powerful new villain named Moro into the universe. The evil fighter and sorcerer once challenged the gods themselves, and since escaping prison he has but one goal: getting his hands on the Namekian Dragon Balls. Moro didn’t just happen upon the existence of the Namekian Dragon Balls after being locked up for ten million years: he has an accomplice who broke him out of jail and informed him what the Dragon Balls are, and what they can do. As it turns out, Moro’s accomplice is not only a character who serves as a major callback to Dragon Ball Z‘s “Namek Saga”, he’s someone who was thought to have been dead since that time!

Moro’s accomplice is named “Raspberry”, and we first met him in the Dragon Ball Z episode “Destination: Guru”, during the series’ “Namek Saga” arc. Raspberry only appeared in the anime, as he and his partner Blueberry are Freeza Force soldiers sent to Namek to investigate the Dragon Balls located there. Raspberry and Blueberry end up running across Bulma, who already had one of the Namekian Dragon Balls in her possession. They tried to shake her down for the location of the other balls, but that plan takes a turn when Bulma reveals what the Dragon Balls actually do to the two thugs, which is something Freeza kept from them. Raspberry and Blueberry decide to kidnap Bulma and try to take the Dragon Balls for themselves; instead, Bulma leads them into a trap involving a giant crab, which grabbed both Raspberry and Blueberry and dragged them into the sea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated, this sequence with Raspberry and Blueberry was only in the Dragon Ball Z anime. Raspberry hasn’t actually been seen again until his appearance in this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, which is our first confirmation that he’s even alive since that giant crab seemingly took out him and his partner. As Raspberry reveals in a conversation with Moro, he managed to escape Namek and defected from the Freeza Force soon after. That didn’t stop Raspberry from sticking to his bad boy ways, and he soon ended up in the Galactic Patrol prison.

Dragon Ball Super has already dropped hints that there’s a history between Vegeta and Raspberry from their Freeza Force days, which could be critical to the enfolding battle between Vegeta and Moro!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.