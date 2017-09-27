Goku’s New Form Will Be The Biggest Shocker In ‘Dragon Ball’ History

Over the years, the Dragon Ball franchise has had lots of shocking moments, but none will live up to what Dragon Ball Super is about to unveil. According to a new promo, Goku’s next transformation will be the franchise’s most unbelievable moment yet.

This weekend, fans were given a few new updates about Dragon Ball Super and its impending episodes. One of the releases will be a one-hour special showcasing Goku’s new form, and Todd Blankenship translated the event’s surprising promo for fans. You can check out part of it below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Son Goku’s eyes are silver…!! What in the world’s going on?! Witness a shock the like of which has never before seen in DB history.

Last one, I swear. Take a shot for ever use of the word “super” (please don’t actually do that). pic.twitter.com/PG6Kyph90D — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 22, 2017

The ‘Tournament of Power’ is heating up!! In this super-anticipated 1-hour special, Goku and the rest of Universe 7 wage a super-fierce battle against Universe 11!! And keep your eyes peeled for something big that’s going to happen to Goku!!”

As you can see, the promo does call Goku’s power-up “a shock” unlike any seen before in Dragon Ball history. The anime has been hyping the Saiyan’s transformation for more than a month now, and fans are eager to see what will come of it. Still, there are plenty who feel skeptical the reveal will be as big as Dragon Ball Super is touting it to be.

After all, Dragon Ball has had some very shocking moments since Akira Toriyama created it. Goku’s first time going Super Saiyan came out of nowhere as the form was one fans had not seen before. Future Trunk’s savage takedown of Mecha Freeza was also a WTH moment, and that isn’t even to mention when Goku died at the start of Dragon Ball Z. If Goku’s new transformation is really as shocking as Toei Animation says it is, then fans will need prepare themselves for whatever Dragon Ball Super’s next episode has in store.

What is your hunch about Goku’s new form? Hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook to let us know!