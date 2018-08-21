Favorite ‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Shares Alternate Goku Designs

Dragon Ball fans aren’t afraid to show animators their support, and there is one artist who is getting a lot of love these days. Yuya Takahashi has become one of the anime’s most popular talents, and the Dragon Ball Super animator is wowing fans again with a new sketch.

This time, it is Son Goku coming into profile, and it is up to fans to pick their favorite design.

Taking to social media, Takahashi shared a set of profile drawings he did for the Saiyan. The black-and-white sketches can be seen below, and each one shows a slightly varied design for for Goku.

At the top-left, fans can see a design similar to the one used in the Dragon Ball Super anime. Goku’s face is brought together with sharp lines, and his narrow brow makes him look plenty angry.

Just below the sketch, fans are shown an alternate Goku profile that changes up his jawline and nose. This new image looks more similar to the updated design Goku will rock in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but fans have found the top-right sketch is the closest to Naohiro Shintani’s makeover of all the ones Takahashi did.

Of course, the sketch to the bottom-right is the simplest of them all. The black-and-white piece has minimal details, and its shading is barely there. The look is a throwback to the flatter animation style of Dragon Ball Z, and fans agree all four drawings represent a telling history of Goku when put together.

You can see more of Takahashi’s work as he’s working on Dragon Ball Super: Broly which opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well. The film’s translated synopsis reads as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which of these profiles do you prefer of Goku? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!