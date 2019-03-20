‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Goku and Vegeta Nearly Beaten to Death

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga chapter sees Goku and Vegeta pitted in a furious battle against new series villain “Planet-Eater Moro,” and needless to say, that battle does not go well for our Saiyan heroes! The end of last issue revealed that Moro’s fight power is great, but his energy-absorbing magical ability is what makes him one of the greatest threats Goku and Vegeta have ever faced – as is proven in this latest issue!

The battle with Moro kicks into a whole new gear when Goku and Vegeta realize that the evil sorcerer has absorbed their ki energies to the point that techniques like Super Saiyan transformation and Instant Transmission are no longer possible. That shock leaves Goku and Vegeta reduced to base for battle against a being that continues to get stronger with new life force or beam of energy he consumes. With the scales of the battle tipped so drastically in Moro’s favor, it doesn’t take the villain long to catch Goku and Vegeta with a massive energy bomb that nearly incinerates the two Saiyan warriors.

Goku and Vegeta manage to pull one another up from that hard hit, but they only go from the proverbial pan into the fire. Moro proves to be so ruthless that he pins the fallen Goku down and makes grabs hold of Vegeta with a little psychokinetic power, and then makes a meal of both Saiyans’ massive levels of energy!

As was already teased by leaks, absorbing Goku and Vegeta’s power has an interesting effect on Moro, as his body undergoes a rapid power-up transformation – one that the villain himself is shocked to see. The issue doesn’t really spell it out fully, but could Saiyan energy have given the villain his own Super Saiyan power-up?

Meanwhile, Moro’s vampire technique for absorbing energy leaves Goku and Vegeta both knocking on death’s door. The two Saiyans are left unconscious and dying on the New Namek battlefield, and are only saved by the local Nameks, who take the Saiyans away for recovery at the hands of one of their young healers, Esca, who Vegeta saved from being consumed by Moro. Even though they survive, Goku and Vegeta are both still severely drained, unable to transform or teleport, while Moro has spent the three days they were unconscious terrorizing Namekian villages, slaughtering their inhabitants and taking the Dragon Balls. Goku and Vegeta are duty bound to stop him – but how they’ll get the power to do that is a big looming question for next issue.

