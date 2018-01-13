‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Close-Up Of GodPad Details

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power opened up a whole multiverse of new possibilities, with loads of new universes to explore, populated with all sorts of compelling new characters, including some truly awesome new fighters. Watching over both the tournament are the Grand Zenos, who keep track of the happenings of the tournament with their GodPad. Thanks to a close-up of the GodPad screen, fans are learning some cool new details about Dragon Ball Super‘s other universes:

Universes symbols on GodPad. Thanks to @ErrenVanDuine for the scan. There’s buncha more stuff check it out:

https://t.co/dFJbFv9Ktr



DB Super Blu-ray Box vol. 9 Setting Art Book contents. Character sheets for No. 18 and the Universe 2 gals + details on the God Pad and tournament stage.



One thing that fans have seized on instantly, is the possible joke in Universe 7’s emblem, which approximately translates to “Tree & 2 Fruits”. Some of the more randy fans out there have floated the idea that the Universe 7 emblem could be a reference to the male nether regions!

On a more serious note, other fans are spotting connections between each universe Emblem and the possible power hierarchies of that respective universe:

These signs implicitly tell us about each universes specialty .Universe 7 has a tree(Beerus) with two fruits Goku and Vegeta .Universe 11 has Jiren(the eye) and Clown( Belmod ) .



Fans continue to spin these theories about the individual universe emblems as we speak, trying to decipher what they might hint about what’s coming in the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super. We’ll keep you posted.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.