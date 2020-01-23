Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Draws Bonyu, The Ginyu Squad’s Missing Member

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has fans reliving all the glorious battles that took place involving Son Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and so many others within the story of Dragon Ball Z. While the newly released video game dives into a lot of familiar territory with a brand new look for consoles and PCs, it also contains a number of new events that were created by series originator Akira Toriyama, with said scenarios becoming an official part of the canon. The biggest new character to arrive is Bonyu, a lost member of Freeza’s Ginyu Force that is introduced into the running time of the video game. Now, an animator for Dragon Ball Super has offered their own interpretation of the lost antagonist!

Bonyu stands apart from the Ginyu Force not in terms of her power level, but in the fact that she wasn’t able to stomach their ridiculous poses that they are known so well for. When the female alien warrior isn’t able to keep up with Ginyu and the other members of the Sentai inspired group, she is expelled from Frieza’s personal fighting force, though her place within Frieza’s army overall is still assured. While not having a HUGE impact on the series overall, it’s a fun little nod to the absurdity of the Ginyu Force when all is said and done.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the impressive sketch from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro, showing off one of Bonyu’s energy attacks that she is ready to hurl at an enemy, looking strikingly similar to the energy ball that Jeice creates to fling toward Goku and Vegeta while on Planet Namek:

Toyotarō drew Bonyu this month. “Bonyu, a character that appears in the game ‘Kakarot’ which is on sale now”#DBZKakarot pic.twitter.com/3aFcVgTZjx — 🥭 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 21, 2020

With the Frieza Force still flying through the universe under the iron fist of the recently resurrected Frieza, Bonyu definitely has a shot at appearing in the main series once again following her introduction in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Considering Toriyama’s love of humor, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see her make some sort of appearance.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC