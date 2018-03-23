Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Hint That Freeza Would Join The Light Side?

Dragon Ball has a way of taking the most fearsome of villains and making them a key part of the main roster after Goku defeats them. Characters like Emperor Pilaf, Vegeta, Android 17 and 18, and Majin Buu all became one of the Z Fighters after their initial bouts with Goku and company.

But as the Tournament of Power unfolded, one of the most surprising additions to the Z Fighter roster is Freeza as the series continues to tease a potential change of heart for the villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yep, Freeza is getting perilously close to becoming an official member of the “prior villain who’s now just one of the gang” club. pic.twitter.com/xDEeWS7gPX — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 18, 2018

Master Roshi described this perfectly during Episode 130’s flashback to Dragon Ball Z by saying, “Goku has people who help raise each other up. Not only do we all treasure each other greatly, but our existence also gives Goku strength. I’m sure he doesn’t believe, even for a moment, that he came this far by himself.”

Going further to say “Even when fighting, he has a way of drawing in those around him,” and as Freeza became one of the final fighters for Universe 7, he’s starting to show signs of changing his whole demeanor. Striking death from the Tournament of Power essentially neutered Freeza, but while the villain could have betrayed Universe 7 (and could still be fighting for his main goal of resurrecting himself), he’s been acting much different than fans have expected.

There has yet to be a major betrayal, even when he’s had the chance to do so. In fact, his strongest chance presents itself in the final against Goku but he’s more interested in fighting Jiren. It might be his pride as a warrior keeping him from sabotaging Universe 7’s efforts, but that also doesn’t completely explaining his working with Gohan or his saving of Goku at the end of Episode 130.

Whether or not Freeza is having a change of heart, there are examples building in place that could give him the same style of growth as a character Vegeta once had. His motivations could still very well prove to be sinister, but his actions have been showing otherwise at this point.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Would you like to see a “good” Freeza? Let us know in the comments!