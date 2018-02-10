New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Jiren’s Origin Story

Episode 127 of Dragon Ball Super is set to premiere soon, and as a tease before the official release of the episode, the series has uploaded a set of teaser images that highlight some big moments for the episodes.

Not only do these stills tease a major showdown between Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren, but the episode surprisingly digs into Jiren’s past as well.

Fans have been waiting to learn more about the Universe 11 foe the moment he was introduced as his calm, cold demeanor made him stand out against Dragon Ball‘s past foe characterizations. Even if it’s for a brief moment, it seems the series will delve into the character’s past as he’s training from a young age.

There’s also a distinct fan theory out there that Jiren is actually the result of a mass-fusion, much like the Namekians of Universe 6, and that’s not exactly ruled out either given the many silhouettes that lie under young Jiren. Either way this unfolds, fans are all in on finding out the truth.

Episode 127 is titled “A Looming Obstacle! Pinning Hope on a Final Barrier!!,” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Android 17’s do-or-die actions!! The injured No. 17 helps out Goku and Vegeta as they battle Jiren! No. 17 uses a life-risking strategy to support Goku and co. against Jiren’s overwhelming power!!”

The other stills tease what’s in the synopsis, as we see Jiren reaching a new level of power, Goku and Vegeta working together again, and Android 17 blocking Jiren’s blast. The Android 17 image is another interesting one as he’s looking back and smiling, something a character does as they take a major hit before going down themselves. If Android 17 does fall here, then it would surely inspire Goku and Vegeta’s last bout with Jiren.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.