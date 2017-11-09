Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tease Jiren's Final Form?
There's nothing Dragon Ball baddies love more than a final form. Freeza hyped up his form for weeks on Dragon Ball Z, and the villain was just the first to do so. Dragon Ball Super has strayed away from the final form trend in most ways, but fans are thinking Jiren could be the guy who changes all that.
If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you know who Jiren is already. The fighter is from Universe 11, and he is the only warrior in Goku's eyes at the moment. The Saiyan has a bit of a battle crush on the Pride Trooper, but Jiren managed to soundly beat Goku during their first battle in the Tournament of Power. Still, the hero did find a way he could one day beat Jiren with, but the Universe 11 fighter may have something else up his sleeve.
That's right; Fans are starting to think Jiren may undergo some transformations and debut his final form before Goku goes all out in battle.
There's been no hints about Jiren taking on any new forms in Dragon Ball Super, but there are some wondering if the fighter's last stage has already been teased. You can learn more about the theories down in the slides below, so get your tin-foil hats ready:
Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.
Jiren & The Slimmed Down S-Line
The conversation about Jiren undertaking a final form began at the start of this month. A new poster for a line of Dragon Ball Super figures went live, and one of the promos piqued the interest of fans. A poster for one mystery figure was shown, and it showed a silhouette of a mystery character. The poster does say the shadowed character may not represent the anime's actual fighter in design, but there is something that looks familiar about the blocked-out standee.
They're even calling this HG figure 身勝手の極意“兆"/Ultra Instinct "Omen". And a "new warrior is joining the fray!...Stay tuned for more details!" pic.twitter.com/YdIbavm0OS— Odd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 8, 2017
If you look closely, the figure looks like a slimmed down take on Jiren. The head shape looks remarkably like that of Jiren with its oblong curves and bald head. The silhouette isn't in proportion with Jiren as fans know him, but the character may bulk down as he transforms - and he wouldn't be the first villain to do so.prevnext
Well, He Wouldn't Be The First
As much as Dragon Ball loves its transformations, its villains have always had some interesting final forms. When Freeza began the trend in Dragon Ball Z, fans were left surprised when they saw the fighter's ultimate state. The baddie's final form was much smaller than anyone had expected, and his streamlined body made Freeza look weaker if anything. However, Akira Toriyama made the design choice on purpose.
In the past, Toriyama has said he made Freeza's final form small to make him appear as less of a threat. The creator wanted to go against the idea that a bigger body equated to more power, and Freeza proved just that. Other villains like Cell and Majin Buu went on to have their own slender final forms to carry on the tradition, and Jiren might just follow in the steps of his nefarious predecessors.
So, what do you think? Will Dragon Ball Super have Jiren follow after Freeza or will the Pride Trooper buck the transformation trend?