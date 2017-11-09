Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tease Jiren's Final Form?

There's nothing Dragon Ball baddies love more than a final form. Freeza hyped up his form for weeks on Dragon Ball Z, and the villain was just the first to do so. Dragon Ball Super has strayed away from the final form trend in most ways, but fans are thinking Jiren could be the guy who changes all that.

If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you know who Jiren is already. The fighter is from Universe 11, and he is the only warrior in Goku's eyes at the moment. The Saiyan has a bit of a battle crush on the Pride Trooper, but Jiren managed to soundly beat Goku during their first battle in the Tournament of Power. Still, the hero did find a way he could one day beat Jiren with, but the Universe 11 fighter may have something else up his sleeve.

That's right; Fans are starting to think Jiren may undergo some transformations and debut his final form before Goku goes all out in battle.

There's been no hints about Jiren taking on any new forms in Dragon Ball Super, but there are some wondering if the fighter's last stage has already been teased. You can learn more about the theories down in the slides below, so get your tin-foil hats ready:

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.