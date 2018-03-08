‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Have Revealed Jiren’s Ultra Instinct Form

Dragon Ball Super is about to go all-out. The anime is down to its last couple episodes, and Toei Animation is making them count. These days, Goku and Jiren are preparing for their most epic showdown, and fans got a taste of that fight last weekend. The brawling episode ended with a teaser for what’s to come, but the preview gave some whiplash.

After all, the teaser for episode 130 seems to show Jiren powering up into a real familiar form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Toei Animation has released a sneak-peek at the next episode of Dragon Ball Super. The clip shows Goku powered up into his mastered version of Ultra Instinct, and it is hard to miss. Goku’s hair is full-on silver in this new form, and his shirtless body is clad in a distinctively shimmery aura. The blue shroud is meant to show off how much heat Goku gives off when using Ultra Instinct to its fullest, but the Saiyan isn’t the only one with that aura.

Jiren has it too… or something that looks just like it.

The teaser of episode 130 shows Jiren just as shirtless as Goku during the second-half of their match. The Universe 11 warrior is shown looking rather concentrated as he trades blows with Goku, but his red aura is piquing all sorts of attention. Just like Goku, Jiren has the same shimmery energy emanating from his body. There is no major change to Jiren’s eyes from what fans can see, and the guy is bald so there are no giveaways there either. For now, fans can only theorize about Jiren’s Ultra Instinct mastery based on this preview, but the reel is enough to make believers.

Of course, the fandom has long wondered if Jiren has been able to use Ultra Instinct to its highest degree. Fans began questioning the Pride Trooper’s skills shortly after Goku first revealed his imperfect form. The simple fact that Jiren could fight levelly with Ultra Instinct Goku was reason enough to speculate. When you tack on the fact that Jiren is said to be more powerful than his God of Destruction, it’s easy to see why fans started scrutinizing Jiren for any Ultra Instinct giveaways. Now, episode 130 may just prove all of their theories right.

Do you think Jiren has been using Ultra Instinct this whole time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!