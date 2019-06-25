Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Take on Iconic DBZ Scenes

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga sets the current “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc up for its climatic final battle, as Goku and Vegeta join forces with Galactic Patrol elite agent Merus and Majin Buu’s fused persona Daikaioh, to face evil sorcerer Moro. WIth the fate of New Namek hanging in the balance, it was a fight that the heroes absolutely had to win.

However, the battle with Moro quickly revealed that the Grand Supreme Kai Daikaioh was no longer the all-powerful god he once was. Buu’s attacks didn’t phase Moro at all, and the answer as to why lay way back in the events of Dragon Ball Z!

Dragon Ball Super chapter 49 features a key flashback to Dragon Ball Z, during Buu’s fight with Moro. The Daikaioh is trying in vain to take Moro down, and can’t help but respond to the villain’s taunts about why the Grand Supreme Kai has lost his power. One particularly hard hit knocks Daikaioh right into a memory, of the climatic moment during Goku’s battle with Kid Buu, during Dragon Ball Z‘s Buu Saga. Specifically we see the moment when Goku created his Super Spirit Bomb and hurls it at Kid Buu, giving it a Super Saiyan boost to disintegrate the villain for good. Daikaioh witnesses the fight from the sidelines, and makes a startling discovery about the aftermath!

When Majin Buu and Kid Buu separated, Kid Buu got the Grand Supreme Kai’s godly ki; when Goku destroyed Kid Buu, he also destroyed the Kai’s power. Simply put: Daikaioh no longer has the power to seal Moro’s magic away again, and the evil sorcerer knows it!

However, there may be a silver lining that helps Goku and co. get out of this mess: Kid Buu is reincarnated as “Uub,” the fighter Goku faces in Dragon Ball Z‘s epilogue about the World Martial Arts Tournament. It now stands to reason that if Uub is back, that he came back with the same godly ki that was destroyed with Kid Buu. Did Dragon Ball Super just set the stage for a retconned story of how Uub makes his debut? We may find out soon. The issue ends with Moro being contained on New Namek’s surface, where Goku and Vegeta can face him head-on. Their Super Saiyan powers weren’t effective against Moro before – but the sacrifice of their own Super Saiyan God ki may do the job.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.