New Dragon Ball Super Chapter Finally Does Yamcha Justice

After a fast and furious debut, Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” manga arc has taken a slow-burn buildup to the final battle with new villain, Planet-Eater Moro. While Goku and Vegeta have both been off-world seeking powerful new training techniques, the rest of the Z-Fighters (Gohan, Piccolo, Krillin, etc.) have been drafted into the ranks of the Galactic Patrol. With Moro and his gang of magically-powered convicts having set their sights on Earth, The Z-Fighter squad have to step up as the planet’s primary line of defense, and within that context, Yamcha quickly goes from being the butt of the joke in Dragon Ball Super to being distinguished as one of Earth’s most powerful defenders.

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 56 SPOILERS Follow!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 56 opens with the Z-Fighters literally and figuratively holding the line, as Moro’s gang of interstellar convicts arrive on Earth, hoping to loot the planet before Moro drains it dry of lifeforce. At first, Yamcha gets totally clowned when he’s hyped to fight (“It’s finally my chance to shine!”), only to have Galactic Patrolman Jaco refer to him as a “New Recruit.” In Yamcha’s mind, “We’re pretty much the vets of protecting the Earth…”

However, when Moro’s forces split off and begin attacking targets all over Earth, Yamcha heroically jumps into action and leads a squad of Galactic Patrolmen into the breach for battle. The scene jumps around as we follow various Z-Fighters taking on Moro’s forces (like an epic Gohan / Piccolo tag-team), but in the end, the bad guys have no choice but to respect Yamcha’s gangsta. One fish-like convict remarks that Yamcha, “…Looked so freakin’ weak…”, and Yamcha isn’t above announcing that “Actually, I’m one of the three strongest Earth-lings around.” After that, he beats down the entire squad of convicts as the Galactic Patrolmen look on in awe.

As stated, Yamcha has been badly clowned throughout Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but as the man himself states, he’s indeed one of the strongest Earthlings in the series. We’ve already made the case why Dragon Ball needs to give the Earthbound Z-Fighters their own series – and this issue of Dragon Ball Super definitely helps make the case for it.

