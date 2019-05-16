Dragon Ball Super Spoiler Teases Major Moro Surpise

Dragon Ball Super has been quiet as of late, but the series will not stay that way for long. In a matter of days, the franchise will roll out a brand-new chapter, and it seems manga fans may have gotten a hint about what is to come.

After all, some reported impressions of chapter 48 have hit social media, and Dragon Ball Super fans think the comments bode poorly for Moro.

So, you’ve been warned! There are potential spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 48 below:

Over on Reddit, anime fans have collected some impressions regarding the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Users Cipher DB and Ryokutya shared their thoughts, and the following reaction was shared:

“Huh?! Boo?!?!

Going off the preview text for the next issue, it looks like the arc might be unexpectedly short.

Maybe it’s following the ‘but the TRUE villain is…’ route.”

Given this reaction, fans are curious as to whether Moro will wind up being the big threat he’s been built up as. The wizard has given Goku and Vegeta some serious trouble since debuting, but his luck seemed to turn last chapter when Majin Buu appeared. The former Dragon Ball Z villain contains the power of the Grand Supreme Kai who brought down Moro millions of years ago. So, fans are eager to see how Moro fairs when the manga returns later this month.

So, what do you make of this reaction…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

