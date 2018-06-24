‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Unveils Kale’s Super Saiyan Berserk

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is making its way through the Tournament of Power and that means that fans will be able to experience their favorite moments of the anime series in a new way.

Along with the debut of Golden Freeza, the latest chapter of the series brought a heavy hitter: Kale in her Super Saiyan Berserk form likening her to another legendary Saiyan Broly.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Freeza began his fight against the Universe 6 Saiyan, Caulifla. Although Caulifla was holding her own, pushing Freeza back and even getting the villain to admit that she is stronger than Super Saiyan Goku was when they first fought, she was eventually overwhelmed when Freeza used his Golden Freeza form and increased his power.

After seeing Caulifla and Cabba badly hurt, Kale unleashes a well of power. Freeza had hinted that Kale had more power behind her punches than Caulifla before this transformation, but when Kale goes into her Super Saiyan Berserk form she has incredible power.

She knocks Freeza away easily, and even gives Goku a bit of trouble when he jumps into help. Like in the nime, her new power makes her look a bit like Broly as her rage consumes her. Universe 6’s Vados mentions how this is going to be dangerous because Kale has never tapped into this much power before. But the chapter ends before fans see what is to come from all of this rage.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.