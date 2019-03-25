‘Dragon Ball Super’ Proves Moro Is A Saiyan’s Worst Nightmare

Dragon Ball Super may not be present in the land of anime, but its legacy is carried on in print. Thanks to Shueisha, the series is stronger than ever with its manga, and fans are convinced the story just revealed the Saiyan race’s worst enemy.

And, no — it isn’t Freeza this time around. The space tyrant cannot hold a candle to Moro, and fans are feeling shook over how powerful the villain truly is.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super is in the midst of a new story known as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. It introduced an ancient bad guy known as Moro, and the wizard wields magic which allows him to eat plants and consume its natural energy and all those inhabitants upon it.

For Moro, this power makes him a god-level threat, and he was barely taken down by the Grand Kaioshin millions of years ago. The deity had to sacrifice his own powers for the chance to beat Moro, and Goku has found himself dumbstruck by the strength of this wizard. Even when the Saiyan powers up to Super Saiyan Blue, he is no match for Moro, and the same goes for Vegeta.

“The longer we battle, the more enfeebled you grow while I grow ever stronger,” Moro reveals.

This ability comes from the villain’s ability to siphon never-ending energy from the world around him. He can use this to bolster himself until the planet runs out of energy, and Moro can even manipulate the planet to fight on his behalf.

“The only one who stood in my way was the great lord of lords who stole my abilities. However, I ought to mention that you were never a threat to me.”

Not only does this assist make Moro difficult to land a hit on, but he can do the thing Saiyans dread most; He can take energy away from others and use it for himself. This happened to Goku and Vegeta as Moro took their life energy, an act that would have proven fatal if the Namekians hadn’t saved the Saiyans. Sure, the warrior race has a tendency to power up when they are cornered, but that is all for naught if Moro can absorb that power with a touch. So, Goku and Vegeta are going to have to get clever if they want to take down this new threat.

